Atlantic Division-leading Boston takes on New York

New York Islanders (17-12-0, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Boston Bruins (21-4-1, first in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlantic Division-leading Boston Bruins host the New York Islanders.

Boston is 14-0-1 at home and 21-4-1 overall. The Bruins are 5-2-1 in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

New York is 17-12-0 overall and 8-6-0 on the road. The Islanders have a 6-2-0 record in games decided by one goal.

The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Bruins won the last meeting 6-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Pastrnak has 19 goals and 17 assists for the Bruins. Taylor Hall has scored six goals and added four assists over the past 10 games.

Mathew Barzal has three goals and 27 assists for the Islanders. Brock Nelson has scored five goals with four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 7-2-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.6 assists, 4.1 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Islanders: 6-4-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.5 assists, 4.1 penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: David Krejci: day to day (undisclosed).

Islanders: Adam Pelech: day to day (upper body), Kyle Palmieri: out (upper-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .