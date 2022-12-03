Senators host the Sharks after overtime win

San Jose Sharks (8-14-4, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (9-13-1, eighth in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Senators -153, Sharks +130; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks visit the Ottawa Senators after the Senators knocked off the New York Rangers 3-2 in overtime.

Ottawa has a 5-7-0 record in home games and a 9-13-1 record overall. The Senators have a 2-4-1 record in games decided by one goal.

San Jose has an 8-14-4 record overall and a 6-6-0 record in road games. The Sharks have a 3-5-1 record in one-goal games.

Saturday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season. The Sharks won 5-1 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tim Stuetzle has scored nine goals with 14 assists for the Senators. Brady Tkachuk has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Timo Meier has 12 goals and 11 assists for the Sharks. Logan Couture has seven goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 5-5-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.5 assists, 4.5 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Sharks: 4-5-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Senators: Josh Norris: out (shoulder), Jacob Bernard-Docker: out (ankle).

Sharks: Markus Nutivaara: out (lower body), Nico Sturm: out (upper-body), Nikolai Knyzhov: out (achilles), James Reimer: out (lower-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .