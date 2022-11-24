New York visits Columbus after Pageau’s 2-goal game

New York Islanders (11-6-0, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (5-9-1, eighth in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders visit the Columbus Blue Jackets after Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored two goals in the Islanders’ 3-0 win over the Edmonton Oilers.

Columbus is 3-3-1 against the Metropolitan Division and 5-9-1 overall. The Blue Jackets have a 2-0-1 record in one-goal games.

New York is 11-6-0 overall and 4-1-0 against the Metropolitan Division. The Islanders have a +14 scoring differential, with 57 total goals scored and 43 allowed.

Friday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Islanders won 4-3 in overtime in the previous meeting. Pageau led the Islanders with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Gaudreau has seven goals and 11 assists for the Blue Jackets. Boone Jenner has scored seven goals and added three assists over the past 10 games.

Brock Nelson has nine goals and 11 assists for the Islanders. Mathew Barzal has two goals and 10 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 4-5-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 4.2 goals per game.

Islanders: 6-4-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Jakub Voracek: out (upper body), Zach Werenski: out (shoulder/labrum), Elvis Merzlikins: out (lower-body), Jake Bean: out (shoulder), Nick Blankenburg: out (ankle), Justin Danforth: out (shoulder), Patrik Laine: out (ankle), Adam Boqvist: out (foot), Yegor Chinakhov: day to day (undisclosed).

Islanders: Kyle Palmieri: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .