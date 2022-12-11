Ducks take on the Senators, look to end road skid

Anaheim Ducks (7-18-3, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (11-14-2, eighth in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks will try to end their seven-game road slide in a matchup against the Ottawa Senators.

Ottawa has an 11-14-2 record overall and a 6-8-0 record on its home ice. The Senators are seventh in the league serving 11.6 penalty minutes per game.

Anaheim is 7-18-3 overall and 2-11-3 in road games. The Ducks have committed 137 total penalties (4.9 per game) to rank second in league play.

The teams square off Monday for the fourth time this season. The Senators won 5-1 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drake Batherson has seven goals and 16 assists for the Senators. Brady Tkachuk has five goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Troy Terry has 11 goals and 16 assists for the Ducks. Mason McTavish has scored two goals and added three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 5-4-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, four penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Ducks: 2-6-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.7 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Senators: Mathieu Joseph: out (lower body), Josh Norris: out (shoulder), Artem Zub: out (face), Jacob Bernard-Docker: out (ankle).

Ducks: Jamie Drysdale: out (shoulder), John Moore: out (undisclosed), Isac Lundestrom: out (finger), Derek Grant: day to day (lower body).

