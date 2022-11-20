AP NEWS
Flyers host the Flames after Tippett’s 2-goal game

By The Associated PressNovember 20, 2022 GMT

Calgary Flames (7-6-2, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (7-6-3, sixth in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers host the Calgary Flames after Owen Tippett scored two goals in the Flyers’ 5-4 shootout loss to the Montreal Canadiens.

Philadelphia has gone 4-3-1 in home games and 7-6-3 overall. The Flyers have conceded 48 goals while scoring 41 for a -7 scoring differential.

Calgary is 7-6-2 overall and 2-3-1 on the road. The Flames have gone 1-4-2 in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

Monday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Flyers won 2-1 in overtime in the previous matchup. Tippett led the Flyers with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Hayes has four goals and 13 assists for the Flyers. Tippett has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Elias Lindholm has scored seven goals with nine assists for the Flames. Tyler Toffoli has three goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 2-5-3, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.9 assists, 4.6 penalties and 12.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Flames: 3-5-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 4.7 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

    • INJURIES: Flyers: Bobby Brink: out (hip), Cam Atkinson: out (upper body), Ryan Ellis: out (pelvis), James van Riemsdyk: out (finger), Wade Allison: out (oblique), Sean Couturier: out (back).

    Flames: Michael Stone: out (undisclosed), Oliver Kylington: out (undisclosed).

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

