Penguins mic up ‘super lucky’ Jake Guentzel for historic Game 6
The Penguins picked the right player to mic up for Sunday’s Game 6 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers.
The team had Jake Guentzel wear a microphone as he scored four goals to lead the Penguins to an 8-5 series-clinching victory.
The highlight of the video was Flyers winger Dale Weise downplaying Guentzel’s achievements at the center-ice faceoff after the Penguins winger scored his third goal of the game.
Other news
Republicans who control the Wisconsin Senate, in a surprise move, are proceeding with trying to force a vote on firing the state’s nonpartisan top elections official before the 2024 presidential election.
Jose Altuve hit a three-run homer in Houston’s five-run eighth inning and the Astros rallied to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 10-7 on Wednesday night.
The AP Interview: Olympics boss vows Paris Games will be safe, says no resignations planned in probe
Tony Estanguet won gold medals for canoeing in the 2000, 2004 and 2012 Olympic Games. Now, the trim 45-year-old is the face and chief organizer of the 2024 Paris Games.
The Philadelphia Flyers are in rebuilding mode. That makes waiting for Matvei Michkov to conclude his KHL commitment in Russia a bit easier.
“Oh my God, you got super lucky from here,” Weise said.
Ten seconds later, Guentzel scored his fourth goal of the game.
Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.