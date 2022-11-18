AP NEWS
    Jets host the Penguins after Connor’s hat trick

    By The Associated PressNovember 18, 2022 GMT

    Pittsburgh Penguins (6-7-3, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (9-4-1, second in the Central Division)

    Winnipeg, Manitoba; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

    BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets host the Pittsburgh Penguins after Kyle Connor recorded a hat trick in the Jets’ 3-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks.

    Winnipeg has a 6-1-0 record in home games and a 9-4-1 record overall. The Jets have an 8-0-0 record when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

    Pittsburgh has gone 4-5-2 on the road and 6-7-3 overall. The Penguins have conceded 57 goals while scoring 56 for a -1 scoring differential.

    Saturday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season. The Penguins won the last meeting 3-2 in a shootout. Sidney Crosby scored two goals in the win.

    TOP PERFORMERS: Pierre-Luc Dubois has seven goals and five assists for the Jets. Mark Scheifele has seven goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

    Crosby has scored seven goals with 10 assists for the Penguins. Jake Guentzel has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

    LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 8-1-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game.

    Penguins: 3-5-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

    • INJURIES: Jets: Logan Stanley: out (undisclosed), Morgan Barron: out (wrist), Nikolaj Ehlers: out (undisclosed), Mason Appleton: out (wrist).

    Penguins: None listed.

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

