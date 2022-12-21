Carolina brings 6-game win streak into matchup with Pittsburgh

Carolina Hurricanes (20-6-6, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (19-9-4, third in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes are looking to extend a six-game win streak with a victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Pittsburgh is 5-1-1 against the Metropolitan Division and 19-9-4 overall. The Penguins have a +19 scoring differential, with 110 total goals scored and 91 allowed.

Carolina is 7-1-0 against the Metropolitan Division and 20-6-6 overall. The Hurricanes have gone 8-1-0 in games they convert at least one power play.

The teams square off Thursday for the sixth time this season. The Hurricanes won the previous meeting 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sidney Crosby has 18 goals and 24 assists for the Penguins. Jake Guentzel has five goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

Sebastian Aho has scored 11 goals with 16 assists for the Hurricanes. Jordan Staal has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 8-1-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Hurricanes: 9-0-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.5 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Penguins: Ryan Poehling: day to day (upper body), Jeff Petry: out (upper-body), Jason Zucker: out (lower-body).

Hurricanes: Ondrej Kase: out (concussion), Frederik Andersen: out (undisclosed), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Sebastian Aho: day to day (lower body), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .