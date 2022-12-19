Rangers visit the Penguins on 7-game winning streak

New York Rangers (18-10-5, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (18-9-4, fourth in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers visit the Pittsburgh Penguins looking to continue a seven-game win streak.

Pittsburgh is 18-9-4 overall with a 4-1-1 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Penguins rank ninth in NHL play with 107 total goals (averaging 3.4 per game).

New York is 18-10-5 overall with a 3-4-0 record against the Metropolitan Division. The Rangers are 4-4-4 in one-goal games.

The teams play Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Rangers won the last matchup 4-3 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sidney Crosby has 17 goals and 23 assists for the Penguins. Jake Guentzel has scored five goals and added eight assists over the past 10 games.

Mika Zibanejad has 15 goals and 22 assists for the Rangers. Filip Chytil has scored four goals and added two assists over the last 10 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 7-2-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Rangers: 8-1-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.6 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Penguins: Evgeni Malkin: day to day (knee), Jeff Petry: out (upper-body), Jason Zucker: out (lower-body).

Rangers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .