Josh Getzoff works way from ‘one-man band’ to Penguins play-by-play

Josh Getzoff’s wife, Madeleine, was sure her husband was alone upstairs, but still she heard a voice.

“Who are you talking to?” she wanted to know.

The answer was no one, but Getzoff wasn’t just talking to himself. He was laying the foundation for a career. Actually, more like the dream of a lifetime.

“I said, ‘Let me go here. I’m having some fun,’ ” he recalled.

Getzoff was watching a hockey game on television and talking into a tape recorder, teaching himself to do play-by-play. Turned out, he was a good teacher.

Getzoff, 29, now calls Penguins play-by-play on selected road games as a fill-in for Hall of Famer Mike Lange, who is cutting back on his travel schedule after 43 years behind the microphone.

Lange, 69, still calls all home games, including the Penguins’ next one Wednesday at PPG Paints Arena against Columbus when the NHL returns from its holiday break.

Getzoff will be there, too, doing what he’s done since 2015 — intermission updates on the PPG scoreboard and the pre- and postgame shows on radio.

Lange said he never had any doubts about offering his chair to Getzoff.

“I watched his preparation,” Lange said. “If the preparation is there, there’s a good chance you’re going to be all right.

“He did his work. He did it the right way, and I didn’t tell him he had to do it.”

Before Getzoff practiced into his tape recorder — over and over again — he was a sports announcer of considerable note.

He was named Television Sportscaster of the Year in 2015 by the Illinois Broadcasters Association while working for FOX Champaign. He also was a sports anchor/reporter — a self-described “one-man band” — at WENY-TV in Elmira, N.Y., after graduating from Ithaca (N.Y.) College.

“I shot, wrote and edited all my own stuff,” he said.

But hockey was his passion growing up in Upper Dublin, which is in southeastern Pennsylvania.

“I wouldn’t necessarily fall asleep listening to the guys on my pillow,” he said, “but I would watch the highlights. I studied how guys called games.

“It was something I wanted to do, but it was something I never had an avenue to do until I got here.”

He did plenty of play-by-play at Ithaca — hockey, baseball, football, basketball and field hockey starting in his freshman year. Somehow, he found time to play on Ithaca’s hockey team.

“I was scrappy winger,” he said, admitting he wasn’t great on the draws.

“I always considered myself a player who would not be scared to go in the corners. I mucked and grinded a lot. I’d be the guy in front of the net on the power play, not quite as lunatic fashion as Patric Hornqvist, but I could play in front and cause some havoc and get into the goaltender’s face. I enjoyed that kind of hockey.”

That aggressive mindset also served him well two years ago when he heard the Penguins were looking for a full-time host for their pre- and postgame shows and PensTV.

“We had over 300 applicants,” said Tom McMillan, the team’s vice president for communication. “We got bombarded. You get bleary-eyed (looking at them). You’re afraid you’re going to miss the (special) kid.”

Actually, the kid came to him.

“Josh is a guy who circumvented the system a little bit,” McMillan said. “He found out who the people were and emailed us individually.”

Getzoff was hired, and his play-by-play break arrived a year later in the 2016-2017 preseason when he called a few games as a fill-in for Lange.

Then, before this season, Lange asked about cutting back on his travel schedule. The Penguins played 213 games over the past two seasons, and he called every one.

With all due respect to Lange, Getzoff pounced on the opportunity. He had not done regular play-by-play since college, but that didn’t matter.

“You’re always impressed when somebody comes to you and says, ‘I want that job,’ ” McMillan said.

“Everybody had been impressed with him, the way he fit in, his work ethic. ‘Let’s give this guy a shot. He’s one of ours.’ ”

Getzoff already had a relationship with analyst Phil Bourque from those preseason games and two years of postgame work on home games.

“Josh and I had gone through that feeling-out stage,” said Bourque, who spent 18 years playing the game and the past 15 on the air. “We’re trying to build the chemistry that I have with Mike.”

It hasn’t been difficult because Bourque said he knows when “to get in, make my point clear, make it poignant and get out of the way.”

Lange immediately took a liking to Getzoff, offering him two gifts — his trust and an egg timer.

The egg timer is to remind Getzoff to give the score and time, and he keeps it by his side during games.

“Sometimes, I forget. Also, it’s kind of a nod to him, how much he’s helped me,” he said.

“He’ll probably carry that thing with him the rest of his career,” McMillan said.

The trust matters even more.

“Being able to talk to him has meant so much to me, but it means a lot more that he trusts me,” Getzoff said. “That, to me, took a lot of the heat off my back, personally.

“When I know that this guy — who is the guy who is the standard and has been doing it so well for so long and is such an icon in Pittsburgh and across hockey — says to me he trusts me filling in for him in that seat, that’s really all I need to hear.”

Before Getzoff called his first faceoff, he won Lange’s trust through his work ethic.

“That’s where you earn the trust, watching him work,” Lange said.

Getzoff said calling games is “a mental workout,” but he’s studied hockey for so long that he knows the players and their stories.

Plus, he hasn’t forgotten another piece of advice from Lange — have fun.

“I had this dream that I would go to the rink and have a cup of coffee and watch a morning skate and that would be my job,” Getzoff said. “And that’s what I’m doing right now.”

