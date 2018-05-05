FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

Unlike postseasons past, talented Daniel Sprong a legitimate option for Penguins

By Chris Adamski
 
Share

Daniel Sprong’s instructions for his “promotion” to Pittsburgh last week weren’t overly detailed or overstated.

“All I got… was, ‘Practice at 12, so make sure you are on time,’ ” Sprong said after an optional practice Friday in Cranberry Township.

For the third consecutive postseason run, the Penguins filed the necessary transactional red tape to get Sprong — their most celebrated forward prospect — onto the playoff roster after the AHL Penguins’ season was completed.

Other news
Philadelphia Phillies' Nick Castellanos hits a three-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Castellanos homers, Sosa and Harrison go deep as Phillies beat Cubs 8-5
Nick Castellanos homered, Edmundo Sosa and Josh Harrison also went deep, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Chicago Cubs 8-5.
Miami Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez, right, congratulates relief pitcher A.J. Puk (35) after defeating the Boston Red Sox 6-2 following a baseball game at Fenway Park, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Garrett and Segura lead the Marlins past the Red Sox, 6-2
Jean Segura hit a two-run single in a three-run sixth inning and the Miami Marlins beat the Boston Red Sox 6-2 on Wednesday night after a rain delay.
Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India makes a stop on a ground ball before throwing out Baltimore Orioles' Ryan O'Hearn at first base in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Reds beat Orioles 11-7 in 10 innings to win series at Camden Yards
Will Benson hit a go-ahead triple and TJ Friedl followed with a two-run homer in a four-run 10th inning to give the Cincinnati Reds an 11-7 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.
In United Arab Emirates, struggling sea turtles get a helping hand
As sea turtles around the world grow more vulnerable due to climate change, the United Arab Emirates is working to protect the creatures.

This spring, though, something is a little different. Instead of being just another member of the so-called “black aces” practice squad, Sprong has his own stall in the locker rooms (at PPG Paints Arena, at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex practice facility and even on the road).

Sprong said Friday that when he reported the big club last week, he instinctively headed for an auxiliary locker room that houses the black aces. But he was stopped and told, no, this time he was with the big boys.

“It’s fun,” the Penguins’ top pick of the 2015 draft said. “Two years in a row a black ace, wasn’t really part of it (the team), just watched from above and not being in the room.

“But this year being in the room, it’s fun and a lot of the guys, just seeing how they act, they are having fun with it and it makes it easier for me.”

Of the 13 players the Penguins recalled April 28 after Wilkes-Barre/Scranton was eliminated in the first round of the AHL playoffs, only Sprong and veteran center Josh Jooris were given locker stalls with the rest of the team. Sprong joined just Jooris, goalie Tristan Jarry and defenseman Lukas Bengtsson in reporting to Washington between Games 1 and 2.

“We have to have some extras in the event that there are injuries or whatever it may be,” coach Mike Sullivan said, “and so trying to keep the group as focused as we can, and not having all kinds of people around the team. But we need to make decisions on who those few extra might be at different positions that give us the flexibility, depending on what happens with our players and our lineup. And so that’s how we make the decisions.”

Reading between the lines, it’s clear to see that, unlike the past two seasons, the Penguins view Sprong as a legitimate option to play in an NHL playoff game. The Penguins made it through four rounds in winning the Stanley Cup in 2016 using only 14 forwards. Last season, it was 15. Through 10 games this season, 14 forwards have played.

With Zach Aston-Reese out long-term because of a broken jaw, the lone reserves at forward are Carter Rowney, Jooris and Sprong.

In other words, no matter how you slice it Sprong is close to getting his shot.

“I don’t try to think that way. I just come to the rink every day, work hard and if I get a chance to play, I will give it everything I have,” he said, “But for now just keep working hard and wait for my opportunity.”

Sullivan said Thursday the decision on which forward to use would depend on what assets the team needs. Presumably, for example, Rowney for a defensive-minded fourth-line center, Jooris for an injection of speed … and Sprong, perhaps, for a scoring jolt.

Sprong tied for second in the AHL regular season with 32 goals in 65 games. He was a league all-star and on its all-rookie team a year after being one of the highest-scoring players in Canadian major junior hockey during 2016-17. Sprong also had two goals in an eight-game NHL stint in from New Year’s Eve through Jan. 18.

There’s no questioning Sprong’s ability to score goals, even at the NHL level. It’s the other parts of his game that give Sullivan and his staff pause.

Sprong insists that he embraced those challenges during a season in Wilkes-Barre in which he “grew a lot as a player.”

“I think I grew in everything — supporting the play on the defensive side or the offensive side. As the year went on, the coaches started trusting me a lot more, starting playing me those important minutes at the end of the (close games) when we were down or up, so it means a lot that those situations are happening and means I was doing my job on that side of the area.”

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.