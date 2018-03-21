FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Penguins not fazed by current three-game losing streak

By Chris Adamski
 
Mike Sullivan often tells others that these Penguins are a prideful bunch. Perhaps that is never more evident than when their egos take their biggest bruisings.

Less than 48 hours after absorbing an 8-4 beatdown in Boston, the Penguins host a divisional opponent Saturday night and hope to snap a season-high-tying three-game losing streak.

It’s one of the season’s nadirs, to be sure. But through the season’s first four months, the Penguins often have been at their best right after they’ve been at their worst:

• The Penguins are 3-0-0 in games that followed losses by six goals or more

• When they’ve lost by at least four goals, they’re 5-0-0 the next time out

• When they’ve lost by at least two goals, they’re 10-1-1 the next time out

“Any time you get pounded like (Thursday), there’s a reset,” defenseman Matt Hunwick said.

A reset in terms of regaining focus, perhaps. But not in terms of personnel or in how they’re grouped. At least not this time.

For his team’s practice Friday afternoon at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, Sullivan used the same line combinations and defense pairings he did in Boston.

“I don’t think line combinations had anything to do with what happened (Thursday),” Sullivan said.

The practice was crisp, loose and short (about 30 minutes). Perhaps emboldened by their status as the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions — or maybe the realization that this stretch is a mini-slump compared to their December swoon — the Penguins treated Friday mostly as business and usual.

“It’s easy,” defenseman Kris Letang said of turning the proverbial page. “Last week, we were winning, and we had all the confidence in the world. We’ve hit a rough patch. We just have to regroup, just have to play better. Just play harder defense, and things will take care of themselves.”

Before the losing streak began with at Florida last Saturday, the Penguins had won six in a row and were on a 16-2-1 run.

“We feel as though as a coaching staff that these (recent troubles) are correctable,” Sullivan said. “We went through a long stretch of hockey where we played extremely well, and we got those results for a reason. So we just have to make sure we hit the reset button and get back to our game.”

The Penguins have allowed 17 goals over the past three games — almost as many as they had in their eight-game point streak that immediately preceded it (19). But maybe the Penguins will be able to look back on this skid as one of the best things that could have happened to them with the playoffs about five weeks away.

“That was kind of a wake-up call,” defenseman Olli Maatta said of Thursday’s loss to Boston, “of how hard is to win (and) how good teams are.”

""Definitely a wake-up call,” defenseman Jamie Oleksiak emphasized.

Added wing Patric Hornqvist: “For sure, it was a wake-up call.”

That is mindset borne out during their recent Stanley Cup runs when they went 14-3 after a postseason loss, including 3-1 after a loss by at least three goals. Dating to Sullivan’s first win as coach of the Penguins in December 2015, the team is 13-1-0 in the regular season in games following a loss by at least four goals.

“Everyone in here knows we didn’t play the way we wanted here the last three games,” winger Carl Hagelin said. “So we’re going to go out tomorrow and play Penguins hockey the way we know how to, and that’s when it fun.

”... There’s no one that’s down and depressed. We’re in a good spot. We’re looking forward to the game (Saturday). It should be a turning point for us.”

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.