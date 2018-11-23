Mike Sullivan: Penguins might have tried too hard in loss

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said his players wanted so desperately to inspire the city of Pittsburgh in the wake of the Squirrel Hill shootings they might have tried too hard during the 6-3 loss to the New York Islanders on Tuesday night at PPG Paints Arena.

“I thought, for example, our spirit, our effort, our try, our want was in the right place,” he said. “It was an emotional night for everybody and our players, in particular. Our group wanted to inspire the city. I really believe that.

“Sometimes when your want is that high, you can lose sight of the focus and the details that make you hard to play against, the structure. I thought that was the case in a few instances and it hurt us.”

Sullivan said through the first 30 minutes, the players gave “as spirited an effort as we’ve had all season long.”

“I know their heart was in the right place. It didn’t work out for us, but we were certainly encouraged by the investment the team had. That speaks volumes to the type of people we have in this dressing room.”

Brassard: Status quo

Sullivan said Derick Brassard, who has missed the past two games with a lower-body injury, will not make the trip to Long Island to play the Islanders on Thursday. Brassard did not skate during practice Wednesday.