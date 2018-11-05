Traditional checking line emerges for Penguins in win over Toronto

TORONTO - Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan is still in the process of trying out early season line combinations, so the trios he’s using are changing from game to game and period to period.

One line emerged during Thursday night’s 3-0 win over Toronto that is worth remembering, as it will probably pop up again in the future.

Sullivan put Matt Cullen, Riley Sheahan and Patric Hornqvist together on what could be called a traditional checking line, which is something the Penguins rarely employ.

He said he constructed the trio so he’d have an option to play against Auston Matthews’ line if he couldn’t get Sidney Crosby’s line on the ice.

“That line can play against anyone,” Sullivan said. “They took a lot of the defensive-zone starts. There’s two center icemen on the ice. If one gets kicked out (of the faceoff circle), another one can go in. If we lose the faceoff, all three of those guys can defend and they’re hard to play against. They’re a veteran group. They’re very strong defensively and we have a comfort level that they can play against anybody.”

