FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

Penguins playing to level of competition in season’s 1st weeks

By Jonathan Bombulie
 
Share

Six games is deep enough into a hockey season for some patterns to develop, and an obvious one jumps off the page for the Pittsburgh Penguins results so far.

Their three wins are over Toronto, Washington and Vegas. The Leafs, off to a hot start, have been penciled in by some as the favorite to come out of the Eastern Conference. The Capitals and Golden Knights are the defending Stanley Cup finalists.

Their three losses came at the hands of Montreal twice and Vancouver once. The Canadiens and Canucks are the type of teams that, despite relatively strong starts, probably will have to scratch and claw all season to make the playoffs.

Other news
FILE - Israeli-born Australian Malka Leifer, right, is brought to a courtroom in Jerusalem on Feb. 27, 2018. Two victims of Leifer, convicted of their sexual abuse as children, told a court in Melbourne, Australia, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, of the pain she had caused them. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean, File)
Australian prosecutor says former Israeli principal feigned mental illness to avoid extradition
An Australian prosecutor says the former principal of an Australian Jewish school feigned mental illness in a seven-year battle to avoid extradition on child sex abuse charges.
Leo Carlsson puts on an Anaheim Ducks jersey after being picked by the team during the first round of the NHL hockey draft Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Gary Bettman urges fans to boo him, honors David Poile to kick off NHL draft
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman brought one of the league’s most beloved general managers with him to the stage to kick off the draft.
Chicago White Sox's Luis Robert Jr. is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Zavala homers twice, drives in 4 runs as the White Sox beat the Angels 11-5
Seby Zavala had his second two-homer game of the season and drove in four runs to help the Chicago White Sox break out of an offensive slump with an 11-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night.
New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws to an Oakland Athletics batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws perfect game against Oakland A’s, the 24th in MLB history
Domingo Germán of the New York Yankees has pitched the 24th perfect game in major league history, retiring every Oakland batter in an 11-0 victory over the Athletics.

Is this a flattering depiction of the Penguins, proving they have the mettle to win the biggest games on their schedule?

Is this a black mark on their record, proof they don’t bring the necessary focus to the rink each and every game night?

Captain Sidney Crosby isn’t sure what to think.

First, he offered a caveat. He noted some of the wins (over Toronto and Washington) and some of the losses (one of the Montreal games and to Vancouver) were one-goal games in the third period that could have gone either way. If they had, the narrative wouldn’t stick.

Then, he admitted he’d probably like to see the Penguins nip the trend in the bud as soon as they can.

“This early in the year, you should be up for everybody, but for whatever reason, it’s worked out that way,” Crosby said. “I think this time of year, you need to have that urgency, that desperation level. It takes time to get those habits.”

Playing up -- and down -- to the level of competition is a new development for the Penguins.

Last season, for instance, they were 21-18-2 against playoff teams and 26-11-4 against teams that missed the playoffs. They were 9-0-0 against the bottom three teams in the Eastern Conference (Montreal, Ottawa and Buffalo) and 5-8-0 against the top four teams (Washington, Tampa Bay, Boston and Toronto).

It’s also not a trend that bothers coach Mike Sullivan much.

He believes a victory over a strong opponent -- his team’s 3-0 win at Toronto on Thursday being the prime example -- isn’t a sign the Penguins are taking only some games seriously. He looks at it as a model the team can follow in the future against any foe.

“I think it was a good blueprint for our guys,” Sullivan said. “It was real sound evidence that if we play the game the right way, we’re a competitive team. We’ve shown ourselves we can be harder to play against. I thought we did that in Toronto.

“We didn’t give them much room. We were on top of their skill guys. We were on the right side of the puck a lot of the night, and we still have the skill to create offense off that defense. I think it’s a good formula for success. I think that type of game provides great evidence for us to point toward, so hopefully our players can buy into playing that game more consistently.”

It’s worth wondering which category the Penguins’ next opponent, the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night, falls into.

On one hand, they’re off to an average 3-3-0 start after missing the playoffs last season. On the other hand, they’re captained by Connor McDavid, arguably the most dangerous scorer in the world.

“He’s done an amazing job since he’s got in the league,” Crosby said. “He’s off to another great start. I think every night, there’s always those matchups you look at, but he’s always a challenge to play against. You’ve got to make sure you’re ready to go.”

Follow the Pittsburgh Penguins all season long.