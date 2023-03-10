Red Wings host the Atlantic Division-leading Bruins

Detroit Red Wings (29-26-9, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Boston Bruins (49-9-5, first in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Bruins -330, Red Wings +275; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings play the top team in the Atlantic Division, the Boston Bruins.

Boston is 49-9-5 overall and 11-4-3 against the Atlantic Division. The Bruins are 14-4-4 in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

Detroit has a 29-26-9 record overall and a 6-11-2 record in Atlantic Division games. The Red Wings have a 7-11-3 record in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. The Bruins won the last matchup 5-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Pastrnak has scored 45 goals with 40 assists for the Bruins. Charlie McAvoy has one goal and nine assists over the past 10 games.

Dylan Larkin has 24 goals and 36 assists for the Red Wings. Andrew Copp has one goal and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 9-1-0, averaging 4.3 goals, 7.4 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Red Wings: 3-6-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.3 assists, 4.6 penalties and 12.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: Nick Foligno: out (lower-body), Taylor Hall: out (lower body).

Red Wings: Michael Rasmussen: out (lower body), Mark Pysyk: out (achilles), Robby Fabbri: day to day (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .