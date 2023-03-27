Bruins in action against the Predators after shootout victory

Nashville Predators (36-28-8, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Boston Bruins (57-11-5, first in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators visit the Boston Bruins after the Bruins beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 in a shootout.

Boston has a 30-3-3 record at home and a 57-11-5 record overall. The Bruins have a 14-5-2 record in games decided by a goal.

Nashville has gone 18-14-4 in road games and 36-28-8 overall. The Predators have a 25-7-3 record in games they score at least three goals.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Bruins won 5-0 in the last matchup. David Pastrnak led the Bruins with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrice Bergeron has 27 goals and 30 assists for the Bruins. Pastrnak has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Roman Josi has 18 goals and 41 assists for the Predators. Thomas Novak has scored five goals and added six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 8-2-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.5 assists, 4.8 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Predators: 5-4-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: Nick Foligno: out (lower-body), Brad Marchand: day to day (undisclosed), Derek Forbort: out (lower body), Patrice Bergeron: day to day (illness), Taylor Hall: out (lower body), Hampus Lindholm: day to day (undisclosed).

Predators: Mark Borowiecki: out (upper body), Juuso Parssinen: day to day (upper body), Filip Forsberg: out (upper-body), Roman Josi: day to day (undisclosed), Alexandre Carrier: out (upper body), Ryan Johansen: out (leg).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .