Eastern Conference-leading Boston plays Winnipeg

Boston Bruins (50-10-5, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (38-27-3, fourth in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets play the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Bruins.

Winnipeg is 21-11-2 in home games and 38-27-3 overall. The Jets have a 16-10-0 record in games they score at least one power-play goal.

Boston is 50-10-5 overall and 23-8-2 in road games. The Bruins are 16-4-5 in games their opponents commit more penalties.

Thursday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Bruins won the last meeting 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Connor has scored 27 goals with 46 assists for the Jets. Blake Wheeler has eight assists over the past 10 games.

David Pastrnak has 46 goals and 41 assists for the Bruins. Pavel Zacha has four goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 3-5-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game.

Bruins: 7-3-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.9 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Jets: Josh Morrissey: day to day (lower body), Pierre-Luc Dubois: day to day (lower body), Cole Perfetti: out (upper body).

Bruins: Nick Foligno: out (lower-body), Brandon Carlo: day to day (undisclosed), Hampus Lindholm: day to day (lower body), Taylor Hall: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .