Tampa Bay takes losing streak into game against Boston

Tampa Bay Lightning (42-25-6, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Boston Bruins (55-11-5, first in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning come into the matchup with the Boston Bruins after losing three straight games.

Boston has a 55-11-5 record overall and a 15-5-3 record in Atlantic Division play. The Bruins have gone 52-4-3 in games they score at least three goals.

Tampa Bay has an 11-10-1 record in Atlantic Division play and a 42-25-6 record overall. The Lightning have committed 322 total penalties (4.4 per game) to rank fourth in league play.

Saturday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season. The Bruins won 5-3 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brad Marchand has 20 goals and 42 assists for the Bruins. David Pastrnak has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Nikita Kucherov has scored 29 goals with 72 assists for the Lightning. Brayden Point has six goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 7-3-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.5 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Lightning: 5-4-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.9 penalties and 13.2 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: Nick Foligno: out (lower-body), Derek Forbort: day to day (lower body), Taylor Hall: out (lower body).

Lightning: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .