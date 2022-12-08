Ducks host the Sharks after overtime win

San Jose Sharks (8-16-4, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (7-17-3, eighth in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks host the San Jose Sharks after the Ducks knocked off the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 in overtime.

Anaheim has gone 7-17-3 overall with a 3-3-0 record against the Pacific Division. The Ducks have a 4-9-2 record in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

San Jose is 1-3-4 against the Pacific Division and 8-16-4 overall. The Sharks have a 3-5-2 record in games decided by one goal.

The teams meet Friday for the sixth time this season. The Ducks won the last meeting 5-4 in a shootout.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Zegras has nine goals and 13 assists for the Ducks. Troy Terry has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Logan Couture has 13 goals and 11 assists for the Sharks. Timo Meier has scored five goals and added four assists over the last 10 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 2-6-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

Sharks: 2-6-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: Maxime Comtois: out (lower-body), Jamie Drysdale: out (shoulder), John Klingberg: out (lower-body), John Moore: out (undisclosed), Isac Lundestrom: out (finger), Derek Grant: day to day (lower body).

Sharks: Steven Lorentz: day to day (illness), Markus Nutivaara: out (lower body), Nikolai Knyzhov: out (achilles), Mario Ferraro: out (foot), James Reimer: out (lower-body), Matt Nieto: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .