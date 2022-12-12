Blues bring home slide into game against the Predators

Nashville Predators (12-11-2, fifth in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (12-15-1, sixth in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Blues -114, Predators -106; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues take on the Nashville Predators looking to break their four-game home skid.

St. Louis is 2-4-1 against the Central Division and 12-15-1 overall. The Blues have an 11-3-0 record in games they score at least three goals.

Nashville is 12-11-2 overall with a 3-3-0 record in Central Division games. The Predators have a 9-3-1 record in games they score at least three goals.

The matchup Monday is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Predators won 6-2 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Thomas has scored six goals with 19 assists for the Blues. Jordan Kyrou has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Matt Duchene has six goals and 15 assists for the Predators. Nino Niederreiter has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 2-7-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 2.8 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 4.3 goals per game.

Predators: 6-3-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 4.4 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: Pavel Buchnevich: day to day (undisclosed), Marco Scandella: out (hip), Logan Brown: out (upper-body), Scott Perunovich: out (shoulder).

Predators: Ryan McDonagh: out (upper-body), Mark Borowiecki: out (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .