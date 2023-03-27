Vancouver visits St. Louis after Pettersson’s 2-goal game

Vancouver Canucks (34-34-5, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (33-33-6, sixth in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks visit the St. Louis Blues after Elias Pettersson scored two goals in the Canucks’ 4-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks.

St. Louis is 33-33-6 overall and 15-16-5 at home. The Blues have conceded 259 goals while scoring 227 for a -32 scoring differential.

Vancouver has a 17-16-4 record in road games and a 34-34-5 record overall. The Canucks rank 10th in NHL play with 245 total goals (averaging 3.4 per game).

The matchup Tuesday is the third time these teams square off this season. The Blues won 5-1 in the previous meeting. Jordan Kyrou led the Blues with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyrou has 31 goals and 34 assists for the Blues. Sammy Blais has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Pettersson has 35 goals and 58 assists for the Canucks. Jonathan Tanner Miller has eight goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 6-3-1, averaging 4.3 goals, 7.5 assists, 4.3 penalties and 12.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Canucks: 8-2-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: None listed.

Canucks: Oliver Ekman-Larsson: out (lower body), Noah Juulsen: day to day (lower body), Ilya Mikheyev: out for season (knee), Tanner Pearson: out for season (hand), Travis Dermott: out (undisclosed), Tucker Poolman: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .