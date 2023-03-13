Predators take on the Red Wings following Novak’s 2-goal showing

Detroit Red Wings (30-27-9, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Nashville Predators (32-24-7, fifth in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators host the Detroit Red Wings after Thomas Novak’s two-goal game against the Anaheim Ducks in the Predators’ 5-4 overtime win.

Nashville is 32-24-7 overall and 16-11-3 in home games. The Predators are 24-7-3 in games they score at least three goals.

Detroit is 30-27-9 overall and 13-15-5 in road games. The Red Wings have a 7-12-3 record when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams play this season. The Red Wings won 3-0 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roman Josi has 17 goals and 39 assists for the Predators. Novak has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Dylan Larkin has 25 goals and 39 assists for the Red Wings. Andrew Copp has three goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 7-2-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Red Wings: 3-6-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.8 assists, 4.8 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: Mark Borowiecki: out (upper body), Juuso Parssinen: day to day (upper body), Filip Forsberg: out (upper-body), Alexandre Carrier: day to day (upper body), Rasmus Asplund: day to day (illness), Ryan Johansen: out (leg).

Red Wings: Michael Rasmussen: out (lower body), Mark Pysyk: out (achilles), Robby Fabbri: day to day (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .