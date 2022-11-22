Golden Knights host the Senators after Carrier’s 2-goal game

Ottawa Senators (5-9-1, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (13-4-0, first in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights host the Ottawa Senators after William Carrier scored two goals in the Golden Knights’ 5-4 win against the Vancouver Canucks.

Vegas is 6-3-0 in home games and 13-4-0 overall. The Golden Knights have a 7-3-1 record in games decided by one goal.

Ottawa has a 5-9-1 record overall and a 1-5-1 record in road games. The Senators have a 3-5-0 record in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

Wednesday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season. The Golden Knights won the last meeting 5-4. Carrier scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Eichel has 10 goals and 12 assists for the Golden Knights. Reilly Smith has eight goals over the last 10 games.

Brady Tkachuk has seven goals and 14 assists for the Senators. Tim Stuetzle has six goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 7-2-1, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.6 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Senators: 2-7-1, averaging 2.7 goals, four assists, five penalties and 12.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Robin Lehner: out (hip), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Shea Weber: out (ankle).

Senators: Josh Norris: out (shoulder), Thomas Chabot: out (concussion), Jacob Bernard-Docker: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .