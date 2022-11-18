Oilers take on the Golden Knights, look to break home losing streak

Vegas Golden Knights (13-4-0, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (9-7-0, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers are looking to break their three-game home slide with a victory over the Vegas Golden Knights.

Edmonton is 9-7-0 overall and 2-2-0 against the Pacific Division. The Oilers have gone 3-1-0 when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponent.

Vegas has gone 13-4-0 overall with a 4-2-0 record in Pacific Division games. The Golden Knights have a 9-2-0 record in games their opponents commit more penalties.

The matchup Saturday is the fifth time these teams play this season. The Oilers won 4-0 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leon Draisaitl has nine goals and 19 assists for the Oilers. Connor McDavid has 10 goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games.

Jack Eichel has scored 10 goals with 10 assists for the Golden Knights. Alex Pietrangelo has two goals and 10 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 5-5-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.2 assists, 4.6 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 8-2-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.4 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: Tyler Benson: out (knee), Evander Kane: out (wrist), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Mike Smith: out (undisclosed).

Golden Knights: Robin Lehner: out (hip), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Shea Weber: out (ankle).

