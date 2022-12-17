Islanders take losing streak into matchup with the Golden Knights

New York Islanders (17-12-1, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (22-9-1, first in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Golden Knights -173, Islanders +146; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders are looking to break a three-game slide with a victory against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Vegas has gone 8-7-0 in home games and 22-9-1 overall. The Golden Knights have a 13-4-0 record in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

New York is 17-12-1 overall and 8-7-1 on the road. The Islanders have a +12 scoring differential, with 95 total goals scored and 83 conceded.

Saturday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season. The Golden Knights won the last matchup 4-3 in a shootout. Reilly Smith scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chandler Stephenson has seven goals and 21 assists for the Golden Knights. Jonathan Marchessault has seven goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Mathew Barzal has three goals and 27 assists for the Islanders. Brock Nelson has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 6-4-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Islanders: 4-5-1, averaging three goals, 4.6 assists, four penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Brett Howden: out (lower-body), Robin Lehner: out (hip), Zach Whitecloud: out (undisclosed), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Alex Pietrangelo: out (personal), Shea Weber: out (ankle), Jack Eichel: out (lower-body).

Islanders: Adam Pelech: out (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .