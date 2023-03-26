Kings host the Blues after Arvidsson’s 2-goal game

St. Louis Blues (32-33-6, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (42-20-10, second in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Kings -205, Blues +171; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host the St. Louis Blues after Viktor Arvidsson scored two goals in the Kings’ 4-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets.

Los Angeles has a 42-20-10 record overall and a 24-9-4 record in home games. The Kings have an 18-6-3 record in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

St. Louis is 18-17-1 in road games and 32-33-6 overall. The Blues are 9-1-4 in one-goal games.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season. The Kings won the last meeting 5-1. Arvidsson scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Fiala has 22 goals and 46 assists for the Kings. Adrian Kempe has scored six goals and added four assists over the last 10 games.

Pavel Buchnevich has scored 23 goals with 39 assists for the Blues. Sammy Blais has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 8-0-2, averaging four goals, seven assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game.

Blues: 6-3-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.8 assists, 3.9 penalties and 11.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: Kevin Fiala: day to day (lower body), Sean Durzi: day to day (undisclosed).

Blues: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .