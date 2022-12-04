Oilers host the Capitals after McDavid’s 2-goal game

Washington Capitals (10-11-4, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (14-11-0, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the Washington Capitals after Connor McDavid’s two-goal game against the Montreal Canadiens in the Oilers’ 5-3 win.

Edmonton has gone 7-6-0 at home and 14-11-0 overall. The Oilers have given up 90 goals while scoring 87 for a -3 scoring differential.

Washington has a 10-11-4 record overall and a 3-8-3 record in road games. The Capitals have a 10-1-1 record when scoring at least three goals.

Monday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season. The Capitals won 5-4 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Hyman has nine goals and 17 assists for the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl has eight goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Alex Ovechkin has 13 goals and 12 assists for the Capitals. John Carlson has scored six goals with one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Capitals: 3-5-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: Tyler Benson: out (knee), Evander Kane: out (wrist), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Mike Smith: out (undisclosed), Ryan McLeod: out (undisclosed).

Capitals: Carl Hagelin: out (hip), Dmitry Orlov: out (lower-body), Connor Brown: out (lower body), Tom Wilson: out (knee), Nicklas Backstrom: out (hip), Beck Malenstyn: out (finger).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .