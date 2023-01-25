Calgary in action against Chicago after overtime victory

Chicago Blackhawks (14-27-4, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Calgary Flames (23-16-9, fifth in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks visit the Calgary Flames after the Flames defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 in overtime.

Calgary is 14-8-2 in home games and 23-16-9 overall. The Flames have a +eight scoring differential, with 150 total goals scored and 142 given up.

Chicago has a 14-27-4 record overall and a 5-12-2 record on the road. The Blackhawks have a -53 scoring differential, with 108 total goals scored and 161 given up.

The matchup Thursday is the second time these teams meet this season. The Blackhawks won 4-3 in overtime in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Lindholm has 14 goals and 28 assists for the Flames. Nazem Kadri has scored five goals with three assists over the past 10 games.

Max Domi has scored 14 goals with 18 assists for the Blackhawks. Seth Jones has three goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 5-3-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Blackhawks: 6-4-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.4 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: Brett Ritchie: out (wrist), Oliver Kylington: out (personal).

Blackhawks: Jujhar Khaira: out (back), Tyler Johnson: out (ankle), Jarred Tinordi: out (face), Alex Stalock: out (concussion).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .