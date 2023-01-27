Western Conference-leading Dallas faces New Jersey

New Jersey Devils (31-12-4, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Dallas Stars (28-13-9, first in the Central Division)

Dallas; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Stars -139, Devils +117; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars face the New Jersey Devils.

Dallas has a 13-5-5 record at home and a 28-13-9 record overall. The Stars have scored 170 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank fifth in NHL play.

New Jersey has gone 18-3-2 in road games and 31-12-4 overall. The Devils have a 14-5-1 record when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponent.

The teams meet Friday for the second time this season. The Stars won the last meeting 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Pavelski has 14 goals and 33 assists for the Stars. Jason Robertson has seven goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Jack Hughes has 30 goals and 30 assists for the Devils. Jesper Bratt has scored five goals and added six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 5-2-3, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Devils: 7-2-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.2 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Devils: John Marino: out (upper body), Jonathan Bernier: out (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .