New Jersey in action against Vancouver after overtime win

Vancouver Canucks (20-26-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (32-13-4, second in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Devils -215, Canucks +185

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks visit the New Jersey Devils after the Devils beat the Dallas Stars 3-2 in overtime.

New Jersey has a 32-13-4 record overall and a 13-10-2 record on its home ice. The Devils have scored 170 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank ninth in league play.

Vancouver has a 10-13-2 record on the road and a 20-26-3 record overall. The Canucks have a -30 scoring differential, with 162 total goals scored and 192 allowed.

Monday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Devils won 5-2 in the last matchup. Jack Hughes led the Devils with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hughes has 33 goals and 31 assists for the Devils. Dougie Hamilton has four goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

J.T. Miller has 18 goals and 26 assists for the Canucks. Andrei Kuzmenko has four goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 8-1-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Canucks: 3-7-0, averaging three goals, 5.6 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Devils: John Marino: out (upper body), Jonathan Bernier: out (hip).

Canucks: William Lockwood: out (undisclosed), Thatcher Demko: out (lower-body), Ilya Mikheyev: out for season (knee), Tanner Pearson: out for season (hand), Tucker Poolman: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .