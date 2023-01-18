Devils take on the Kraken after shootout victory

New Jersey Devils (29-12-3, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (26-13-4, second in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken host the New Jersey Devils after the Devils beat the San Jose Sharks 4-3 in a shootout.

Seattle is 26-13-4 overall and 10-9-2 at home. The Kraken have a 14-4-1 record in games they score at least one power-play goal.

New Jersey has gone 18-2-1 in road games and 29-12-3 overall. The Devils have a +40 scoring differential, with 155 total goals scored and 115 given up.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Beniers has 17 goals and 19 assists for the Kraken. Vince Dunn has five goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

Dougie Hamilton has 10 goals and 28 assists for the Devils. Jack Hughes has scored 11 goals and added five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 8-2-0, averaging 4.4 goals, 7.6 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Devils: 7-2-1, averaging four goals, seven assists, four penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: Jaden Schwartz: day to day (undisclosed), Chris Driedger: out (knee), Joonas Donskoi: out (upper-body).

Devils: John Marino: out (upper body), Jonathan Bernier: out (hip), Nathan Bastian: out (upper-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .