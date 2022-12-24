Andersson’s OT goal gives Flames 3-2 win over Ducks

Calgary Flames defenseman Michael Stone, second from left, celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Anaheim Ducks during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rasmus Andersson scored 2:24 into overtime and the Calgary Flames beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Friday night.

Andersson beat Lukas Dostal with a wrist shot from the right circle to extend Calgary’s point streak to four games, with three wins in that stretch.

Michael Stone and Brett Ritchie also scored, and Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves as the Flames wrapped up a successful four-game California road trip.

Mason McTavish and Jakob Silfverberg had power-play goals — the sixth time this season Anaheim had mutlple goals with the man advantage. Dostal made 42 saves for the Ducks, who have lost the first two games of their franchise-record 10-game homestand.

The Ducks struck on the power play 3:28 into the third to tie the game at 2. Silfverberg’s wrist shot from the left circle was helped in by a deflection off the stick of MacKenzie Weeger.

Ritchie put the Flames back in front 2-1 2:56 into the second period with a slick backhand from the left circle, set up by Trevor Lewis getting the puck after Ducks defenseman John Klingberg’s attempt to clear it hit the referee.

The Ducks tied it up 1-all on a 5-on-3 power play with 3:16 to go in the first when McTavish buried a one-timer from the right circle. It was the sixth goal and 20th point for the rookie, who has come on strong in December with nine points.

Despite playing the second game of a back-to-back following a 4-3 overtime loss at Los Angeles on Thursday, the Flames were the sharper team at the start and went ahead on Stone’s blistering slap shot from the left point 4:19 into the game.

SHOCKING SECOND

Besides ending up on the wrong side of a bad bounce that set up Ritchie’s sixth goal, the Ducks had to deal with plenty of adversity of their own doing in the middle 20 minutes. Anaheim committed four penalties in the second, with Klingberg tripping Ritchie just after exiting the box for a high-sticking foul. The Ducks were also outshot 23-1.

UP NEXT

Flames: Host Edmonton on Tuesday night.

Ducks: Host Vegas on Wednesday night.

