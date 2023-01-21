Pittsburgh visits New Jersey after Guentzel’s 2-goal game

Pittsburgh Penguins (23-15-7, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (29-12-4, second in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the New Jersey Devils after Jake Guentzel scored two goals in the Penguins’ 4-1 win against the Ottawa Senators.

New Jersey is 29-12-4 overall and 8-5-2 against the Metropolitan Division. The Devils have a 27-4-4 record when scoring at least three goals.

Pittsburgh has a 5-4-2 record in Metropolitan Division games and a 23-15-7 record overall. The Penguins are 4-3-4 in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

Sunday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Devils won 4-2 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesper Bratt has scored 18 goals with 28 assists for the Devils. Jack Hughes has 11 goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Sidney Crosby has 21 goals and 32 assists for the Penguins. Evgeni Malkin has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 7-1-2, averaging 4.2 goals, 7.3 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Penguins: 4-5-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Devils: John Marino: out (upper body), Jonathan Bernier: out (hip).

Penguins: Kris Letang: out (lower-body), Kasperi Kapanen: out (lower body), Ryan Poehling: out (upper body), Jan Rutta: out (upper-body), Josh Archibald: out (undisclosed).

