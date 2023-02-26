West-leading Stars beat Golden Knights 3-2 in shootout

Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin (91) skates with the puck against Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz scored in a shootout to give Dallas Stars a 3-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night in a potential Western Conference final preview.

Wyatt Johnston and Hintz scored in regulation for Dallas, and Jamie Benn had two assists. Jake Oettinger had 41 saves for as the Stars, who lead the Central Division with 74 points, ended a 0-3-2 skid.

Michael Amadio and Jack Eichel scored for Vegas, which extend its point streak to 6-0-3 to remain atop the Pacific Division with 76 points. Laurent Brossoit also had 41 saves.

Both goalies were at the top of their games as each team had prime scoring opportunities.

Dallas had a four-minute power play in the first period and a 5-on-3 for 59 seconds in the second to help back up Oettinger’s play, but failed to score each time.

The Knights broke through first when Brayden McNabb’s shot from the point was redirected by Amadio with 8 minutes left in the second period. That was the first goal Oettinger has given up this season to Vegas, ending a 92-minute shutout streak.

Vegas’ lead, however, was short-lived.

The Stars scored 2:01 later when Johnston punched in Ty Dellandrea’s pass to the left side of the net.

Eichel took a cross-ice pass from Chandler Stephenson and scored on a breakaway with 4:37 left in regulation to put the Knights ahead 2-1. It was Eichel’s third game in a row with a goal.

The Knights nearly up went 3-1, but Dallas’ Robertson slid in front of Stephenson to prevent an empty-net goal.

The Stars then capitalized on the 6-on-5 when Hintz scored with 38 seconds left. The NHL office initiated a video review, but the goal was upheld, and the game headed to overtime.

Vegas had seven shots on goal in the extra period and Dallas had three, but neither team could get anything past the goalies.

NOTES

Vegas’ Shea Theodore has points in six consecutive games (two goals, seven assists). ... D Nic Hague played in his 200th career game, all with the Golden Knights.

UP NEXT

Stars: Host Vancouver on Monday night.

Golden Knights: At Colorado on Monday night.

