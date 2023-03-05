Dallas plays Calgary following Robertson’s 2-goal showing

Calgary Flames (27-22-13, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (34-16-13, first in the Central Division)

Dallas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars host the Calgary Flames after Jason Robertson scored two goals in the Stars’ 7-3 win over the Colorado Avalanche.

Dallas is 17-8-8 in home games and 34-16-13 overall. The Stars have a 28-6-5 record when scoring at least three goals.

Calgary has a 12-10-10 record on the road and a 27-22-13 record overall. The Flames are 12-11-10 in one-goal games.

The matchup Monday is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Flames won 6-5 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robertson has 37 goals and 42 assists for the Stars. Roope Hintz has seven goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Elias Lindholm has 17 goals and 34 assists for the Flames. Noah Hanifin has five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 4-3-3, averaging three goals, 4.1 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Flames: 2-5-3, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: Joel Kiviranta: out (lower body), Luke Glendening: out (lower body), Scott Wedgewood: day to day (undisclosed).

Flames: Oliver Kylington: out (personal), Michael Stone: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .