Sabres host the Capitals after Skinner’s 2-goal game

Washington Capitals (29-26-6, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (30-23-4, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Sabres -121, Capitals +102; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Washington Capitals after Jeff Skinner’s two-goal game against the Florida Panthers in the Sabres’ 3-1 win.

Buffalo has gone 11-15-2 in home games and 30-23-4 overall. The Sabres rank third in league play with 212 total goals (averaging 3.7 per game).

Washington has a 29-26-6 record overall and a 14-13-3 record in road games. The Capitals are 26-3-3 in games they score three or more goals.

The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season. The Sabres won 5-4 in overtime in the previous meeting. Skinner led the Sabres with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Tuch has 28 goals and 34 assists for the Sabres. Tage Thompson has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

T.J. Oshie has scored 14 goals with 10 assists for the Capitals. Evgeny Kuznetsov has five goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 5-4-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Capitals: 3-7-0, averaging 2.3 goals, four assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sabres: Alex Tuch: out (undisclosed).

Capitals: Carl Hagelin: out (hip), John Carlson: out (face), Anthony Mantha: out (upper body), Marcus Johansson: day to day (illness), Connor Brown: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .