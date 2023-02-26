Kaprizov’s hat trick lifts Wild over Blue Jackets 3-2 in OT

Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov, right, celebrates after scoring the game-winning goal to defeat the Columbus Blue Jackets during overtime of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov, right, celebrates after scoring the game-winning goal to defeat the Columbus Blue Jackets during overtime of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored with 20 seconds left in overtime, completing a natural hat trick and lifting the Minnesota Wild past the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Sunday.

Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 22 for the Wild, who trailed 2-0 heading into the third period.

Mathieu Olivier and Liam Foudy scored for Columbus, while Elvis Merzlikins made 42 saves.

The Wild have earned points in eight of their previous nine games (6-1-2), but their offense has been sputtering, averaging just 1.7 goals over their previous 10 contests.

SABRES 7, CAPITALS 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Dylan Cozens had the first three-goal game of his career and added an assist, and the Buffalo Sabres won their third straight.

Buffalo had 12 players register at least a point, including Tage Thompson, with his team-leading 40th goal. Jeff Skinner, Zemgus Girgensons and Vinnie Hinostroza also scored in a game the Sabres broke open by scoring four times in a seven-minute span in the second period. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 26 shots for Buffalo.

Alex Ovechkin scored his team-leading 33rd goal and registered his 1,467th career point to tie Stan Mikita for 16th on the NHL list. Dylan Strome and T.J. Oshie had a goal an assist apiece, and Sonny Milano also scored for the Capitals.

Darcy Kuemper was yanked after allowing five goals on 19 shots with 9:53 left in the second period. He was replaced by Charlie Lindgren, who allowed two goals on 18 shots.

