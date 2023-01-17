Atlantic Division foes meet when Toronto hosts Florida

Florida Panthers (21-20-4, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (26-11-7, second in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Maple Leafs -171, Panthers +144; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers face the Toronto Maple Leafs in Atlantic Division play on Tuesday.

Toronto has a 6-3-1 record in Atlantic Division games and a 26-11-7 record overall. The Maple Leafs have gone 23-3-5 when scoring at least three goals.

Florida is 21-20-4 overall with a 7-3-1 record against the Atlantic Division. The Panthers rank first in league play with 219 total penalties (averaging 4.9 per game).

Tuesday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Tavares has scored 20 goals with 24 assists for the Maple Leafs. Michael Bunting has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Carter Verhaeghe has 20 goals and 15 assists for the Panthers. Matthew Tkachuk has seven goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 5-4-1, averaging 3.6 goals, six assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Panthers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.4 assists, 4.7 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Victor Mete: out (lower body), Nicholas Robertson: out for season (shoulder), Pontus Holmberg: day to day (illness), Bobby McMann: day to day (illness), Kyle Clifford: out (shoulder), Carl Dahlstrom: out (shoulder), T.J. Brodie: out (rib), Jake Muzzin: out (neck).

Panthers: Anthony Duclair: out (achilles), Spencer Knight: out (undisclosed), Patric Hornqvist: out (upper-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .