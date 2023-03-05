Capitals visit the Kings after Ovechkin’s 2-goal game

Washington Capitals (31-27-6, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (35-20-8, second in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit the Los Angeles Kings after Alexander Ovechkin’s two-goal game against the San Jose Sharks in the Capitals’ 8-3 win.

Los Angeles is 35-20-8 overall and 19-9-2 in home games. The Kings have given up 212 goals while scoring 208 for a -4 scoring differential.

Washington has a 31-27-6 record overall and a 16-14-3 record in road games. The Capitals have given up 190 goals while scoring 198 for a +8 scoring differential.

The teams play Monday for the second time this season. The Capitals won the previous meeting 4-3. Ovechkin scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Fiala has 21 goals and 43 assists for the Kings. Anze Kopitar has nine goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dylan Strome has 14 goals and 29 assists for the Capitals. T.J. Oshie has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 7-2-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Capitals: 3-7-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: Trevor Moore: out (upper-body).

Capitals: Nick Jensen: day to day (upper body), Carl Hagelin: out (hip), John Carlson: out (face), Connor Brown: out (lower body), Martin Fehervary: day to day (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .