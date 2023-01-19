Lightning visit the Oilers on 5-game winning streak

Tampa Bay Lightning (28-13-1, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (25-18-3, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Lightning -119, Oilers -102; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning are looking to continue a five-game win streak with a victory over the Edmonton Oilers.

Edmonton has an 11-11-2 record at home and a 25-18-3 record overall. The Oilers have scored 52 power-play goals, which leads NHL play.

Tampa Bay has a 28-13-1 record overall and a 12-9-0 record on the road. The Lightning rank eighth in the league with 151 total goals (averaging 3.6 per game).

Thursday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Oilers won the last meeting 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leon Draisaitl has 26 goals and 44 assists for the Oilers. Connor McDavid has seven goals and 10 assists over the past 10 games.

Brayden Point has 25 goals and 20 assists for the Lightning. Steven Stamkos has five goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 6-3-1, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.4 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Lightning: 8-2-0, averaging 3.7 goals, six assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: Ryan Murray: out (back), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Mike Smith: out (undisclosed), Kailer Yamamoto: out (undisclosed).

Lightning: Nick Perbix: day to day (undisclosed), Rudolfs Balcers: out (upper-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .