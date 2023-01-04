Boston visits Los Angeles after DeBrusk’s 2-goal game

Boston Bruins (29-4-4, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (21-13-6, second in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins visit the Los Angeles Kings after Jake DeBrusk’s two-goal game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Bruins’ 2-1 win.

Los Angeles is 21-13-6 overall and 12-6-2 at home. The Kings have committed 161 total penalties (4.0 per game) to rank ninth in league play.

Boston has a 29-4-4 record overall and a 10-4-1 record on the road. The Bruins have gone 8-2-3 in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

Thursday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Kings won 3-2 in a shootout in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Fiala has 10 goals and 27 assists for the Kings. Adrian Kempe has scored five goals and added two assists over the past 10 games.

David Pastrnak has scored 25 goals with 24 assists for the Bruins. Brad Marchand has two goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 7-2-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.4 assists, 4.8 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Bruins: 7-0-3, averaging 3.3 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: Trevor Moore: out (undisclosed), Arthur Kaliyev: out (undisclosed).

Bruins: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .