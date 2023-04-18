Los Angeles visits Edmonton with 1-0 series lead

Los Angeles Kings (47-25-10, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (50-23-9, second in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Oilers -216, Kings +178; over/under is 6.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Kings lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings visit the Edmonton Oilers in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Kings won 3-1 in the last matchup. Adrian Kempe led the Kings with two goals.

Edmonton has a 50-23-9 record overall and a 19-6-2 record in Pacific Division games. The Oilers lead the league with 90 power-play goals.

Los Angeles is 16-8-3 against the Pacific Division and 47-25-10 overall. The Kings have gone 43-7-4 in games they score three or more goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leon Draisaitl has 52 goals and 76 assists for the Oilers. Evan Bouchard has five goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Anze Kopitar has scored 28 goals with 46 assists for the Kings. Viktor Arvidsson has two goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 9-0-1, averaging 4.2 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game.

Kings: 5-5-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Mike Smith: out (undisclosed).

Kings: Kevin Fiala: day to day (lower body), Gabriel Vilardi: out (upper-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .