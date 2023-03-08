Central Division opponents meet when Winnipeg hosts Minnesota

Minnesota Wild (36-21-6, second in the Central Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (36-25-3, fourth in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Jets -127, Wild +107; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Central Division foes meet when the Winnipeg Jets take on the Minnesota Wild.

Winnipeg is 14-5-0 against the Central Division and 36-25-3 overall. The Jets have gone 32-3-1 in games they score at least three goals.

Minnesota has gone 36-21-6 overall with a 10-7-0 record in Central Division games. The Wild have a 15-6-2 record when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season. The Wild won 6-1 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Scheifele has 36 goals and 21 assists for the Jets. Joshua Morrissey has scored four goals and added seven assists over the last 10 games.

Mats Zuccarello has 20 goals and 38 assists for the Wild. Kirill Kaprizov has eight goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 2-6-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Wild: 8-0-2, averaging 1.9 goals, three assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 1.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Jets: Kyle Capobianco: day to day (illness), Cole Perfetti: out (upper body).

Wild: Gustav Nyquist: out (shoulder), Brandon Duhaime: day to day (head), Jonas Brodin: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .