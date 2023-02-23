Avalanche in action against the Jets after overtime victory

Colorado Avalanche (31-19-5, third in the Central Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (35-22-1, second in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets host the Colorado Avalanche after the Avalanche beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-5 in overtime.

Winnipeg is 35-22-1 overall and 14-4-0 against the Central Division. The Jets have given up 150 goals while scoring 180 for a +30 scoring differential.

Colorado is 31-19-5 overall with an 11-4-1 record against the Central Division. The Avalanche have given up 152 goals while scoring 169 for a +17 scoring differential.

Friday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season. The Jets won the last meeting 4-3 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pierre-Luc Dubois has scored 24 goals with 31 assists for the Jets. Mark Scheifele has five goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Nathan MacKinnon has 19 goals and 48 assists for the Avalanche. Mikko Rantanen has scored four goals with four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 4-6-0, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Avalanche: 6-2-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Jets: David Gustafsson: out (upper body), Cole Perfetti: out (undisclosed).

Avalanche: Cale Makar: out (concussion), Pavel Francouz: out (lower body), Erik Johnson: out (ankle), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Darren Helm: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .