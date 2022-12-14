Marchessault scores twice, lifts Golden Knights over Jets

Vegas Golden Knights' Mark Stone (61) celebrates the goal by Jonathan Marchessault, not shown, on Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) during the third period of an NHL Hockey game in Winnipeg, Manitoba on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Jonathan Marchessault’s second power-play goal late in the third period broke a tie and helped lift the Vegas Golden Knights to a 6-5 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday.

The final minutes of the game were action packed, with William Karlsson adding an empty-net strike for Vegas with 1:24 left on the clock and Jets center Mark Scheifele completing a hat trick with two seconds to go in the game.

Golden Knights’ captain Mark Stone scored twice, while Daniil Miromanov put away his first NHL goal and contributed a pair of assists. Chandler Stephenson registered four helpers.

Morgan Barron and Sam Gagner each had a goal for the Jets (18-9-1) and Connor Hellebuyck made 27 saves.

Adin Hill stopped 29 shots for the Golden Knights (21-9-1).

The game featured the Western Conference’s division heavyweights, with Winnipeg going into the game atop the Central Division and Vegas leading the Pacific.

The two sides came into the third period with the score knotted at 3-3.

Scheifele gave his side the advantage 41 second into the frame, putting away his second goal of the night on a power play.

He took a cross-ice pass from Kyle Connor, going down on one knee and firing in the puck in for his team-leading 17th goal of the season.

Marchessault leveled the game at 4-4 with his first power-play marker at 9:38 after Winnipeg’s Blake Wheeler headed to the box on a delay-of-game penalty.

Marchessault put his team up 5-4 with another power-play goal 17:44 into the frame.

The result gave Vegas a sweep of the three-game season series, include one overtime victory.

MISSING PIECES

Vegas was missing leading scorer Jack Eichel and defenseman Shea Theodore for a second straight game.

Eichel, who has 29 points in 27 games, was placed on injured reserve Monday with a lower-body injury. He’s listed as day-to-day.

Theodore tops the team’s defensemen with 22 points in 29 games and is out week-to-week with a knee injury. Fellow defenseman Whitecloud is sidelined month-to-month with a leg injury, while veteran blue-liner Alex Pietrangelo is away indefinitely because of an illness in the family.

UP NEXT

Jets: Host the Nashville Predators on Thursday.

Golden Knights: Face the Blackhawks in Chicago on Thursday.

AP NHL: www.apnews.com/hub/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports