Penguins’ Matt Murray to start against Capitals; Kessel’s status still unclear

In his team’s last-ditch run at a Metropolitan Division championship, Penguins coach Mike Sullivan is turning to goalie Matt Murray for the second straight day.

Sullivan said Murray will get the start when the Penguins host the Washington Capitals on Sunday night.

If the Penguins win, they’ll move within one point of the division lead. If the Capitals win, they’ll clinch the division title.

It will be the second time this season Murray started on consecutive days. The last time, Murray gave up four goals on nine shots and was pulled before the first period ended in a 7-1 loss at Winnipeg on Oct. 29.

“We think Matt missed a fair amount of games when he got hurt the last time,” Sullivan said. “He hasn’t played a ton of games. No. 1, we think we’ve got an opportunity to get him on a little bit of a run. Both games, although it’s back-to-back, are at home, so there’s no travel associated with it. We think he’s the guy that’s going to give us the best chance to win.”

Sullivan said winger Phil Kessel’s status will be a game-time decision.

Kessel left Saturday night’s game with Montreal in the third period due to a lower-body injury. The durable Kessel has played 689 consecutive games.

“This is a hard league. It’s a violent game. It’s belligerent out there,” Sullivan said. “Those kind of milestones are just an indication of a players’ durability, mental toughness, a commitment to play the game hard each and every night and to play through some of the milder injuries that maybe would keep other guys out.”

Sullivan said there’s no gray area when it comes to deciding whether Kessel will keep the streak going or sit out due to injury.

“If Phil’s healthy to play, he’s going to play. If he’s not, he won’t,” Sullivan said.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.