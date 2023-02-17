Nashville tries to break home slide in matchup with Florida

Florida Panthers (28-24-6, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Nashville Predators (25-20-6, fifth in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators look to end their three-game home skid with a victory over the Florida Panthers.

Nashville has gone 14-10-3 at home and 25-20-6 overall. The Predators have a -10 scoring differential, with 140 total goals scored and 150 given up.

Florida is 28-24-6 overall and 13-16-3 on the road. The Panthers have committed 281 total penalties (4.8 per game) to rank first in the league.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Duchene has 16 goals and 26 assists for the Predators. Roman Josi has two goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Matthew Tkachuk has 27 goals and 48 assists for the Panthers. Carter Verhaeghe has scored seven goals and added six assists over the past 10 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 6-4-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Panthers: 5-4-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: Mark Borowiecki: out (upper body), Filip Forsberg: day to day (upper-body), Alexandre Carrier: out (upper-body).

Panthers: Anthony Duclair: out (achilles), Sam Bennett: day to day (undisclosed), Patric Hornqvist: out (upper-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .