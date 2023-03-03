Blackhawks play the Predators on losing streak

Nashville Predators (30-23-6, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (21-34-5, eighth in the Central Division)

Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks aim to break a three-game losing streak when they take on the Nashville Predators.

Chicago is 21-34-5 overall with a 5-12-1 record against the Central Division. The Blackhawks have a -67 scoring differential, with 148 total goals scored and 215 allowed.

Nashville is 30-23-6 overall and 6-8-3 against the Central Division. The Predators have a -5 scoring differential, with 169 total goals scored and 174 given up.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Predators won the previous meeting 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Domi has 18 goals and 31 assists for the Blackhawks. Andreas Athanasiou has three goals over the past 10 games.

Roman Josi has scored 17 goals with 39 assists for the Predators. Thomas Novak has five goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 5-5-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.5 assists, three penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Predators: 6-4-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Colin Blackwell: day to day (groin), MacKenzie Entwistle: out (wrist), Jonathan Toews: out (illness), Reese Johnson: out (concussion), Nikita Zaitsev: out (undisclosed).

Predators: Mark Borowiecki: out (upper body), Juuso Parssinen: day to day (upper body), Filip Forsberg: out (upper-body), Ryan Johansen: out (leg), Alexandre Carrier: out (upper-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .