Senators bring win streak into matchup with the Rangers

Ottawa Senators (30-26-4, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Rangers (34-17-9, third in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Rangers -176, Senators +152; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators look to keep a three-game win streak alive when they play the New York Rangers.

New York has a 34-17-9 record overall and a 17-10-4 record on its home ice. The Rangers have an 8-6-7 record in one-goal games.

Ottawa is 30-26-4 overall and 12-14-2 in road games. The Senators have a 27-6-3 record in games they score at least three goals.

The matchup Thursday is the third time these teams square off this season. The Rangers won 3-1 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mika Zibanejad has 31 goals and 33 assists for the Rangers. Artemi Panarin has seven goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

Brady Tkachuk has 26 goals and 37 assists for the Senators. Tim Stutzle has scored six goals with eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-3-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Senators: 6-3-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.6 assists, 5.5 penalties and 12.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: Ryan Lindgren: day to day (upper body).

Senators: Josh Norris: out for season (shoulder), Anton Forsberg: out (knees), Jakob Chychrun: out (trade related reasons).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .